Joe Burrow strolls into stadium looking like a high school student (VIDEOS)
The NFL is back with a full slate of Sunday games. One of those games is the Cincinnati Bengals vs the New England Patriots.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be playing in this first regular season game since November of last year. Burrow was sidelined with a torn ligament in his wrist.
Now that he’s back, Burrow has changed up his look, going blonde like he’s Eminem. Before Sunday’s game he strolled into Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati with a look like it was the first day of school in the late 90s, early 2000s.
Another angle of his entrance:
That’s a confident man. Sunglasses, backpack, some clean kicks. He’s walking in like the popular kid at school. Let’s see if that coolness translates to the field.
Here’s a before blonde hair look from last year:
And here’s now:
Burrow is trying to recapture his magical season from 2021-2022 when he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl and almost won. It starts today. He’s dressed like he’s ready for a big day.
