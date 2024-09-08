Travis Kelce's stud redemption as Taylor Swift's midriff dress dazzles (PHOTOS)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are back in action in the Big Apple.
Fans were elated to see “Fortnight” hitmaker Swift in the stands cheering on the Kansas City Chief tight end during the NFL season opener on Thursday. More importantly, after returning home from the European leg of her "Eras Tour," the global pop superstar stole the show with her above-the-thigh ruby red boots and matching denim mini-shorts and crop top.
And in the days since, her style savviness hasn't missed a beat. The power couple was spotted in New York City again on Saturday, right on time for New York Fashion Week, and Swift certainly has been looking the part all weekend. Her boyfriend on the other hand, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and entertainment mogul Mr. Kelce, had a major fashion faux pas the previous night.
Today, it was sweet redemption for her man. As Swift says in her 2014 hit single “Style,” Kelce had his “long hair, slicked back,” while wearing a black button-down shirt, matching pants, and stylish looking loafers. Meanwhile, Swift looked elegant in a cream white dress with a colorful floral pattern.
Kelce and Swift have been dating for over a year, and over the course of their relationship, they’ve been said to take each other’s style — both work style and fashion style — to the next level.
According to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Swift has been drawing up plays for her man’s team. Meanwhile, some fans have attributed (and even blamed) Swift for Kelce’s new hairstyle.
It’s evident the two influence each other, and Kelce’s appearance in the fashion world is the latest example. Kelce will also make his acting debut later this month on FX’s Grotesquerie.
To continue the cycle of the couple thriving, it would behoove the Chiefs to apply Swift’s notes. After all, with 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, she certainly knows the keys to longevity.
