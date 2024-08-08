The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles bringing Olympic medals, bubbly personality back to UCLA

USA gymnastics star and three-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles announced she will be returning to the UCLA Bruins to finish her final two years of eligibility.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with her gold and bronze medasl after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France: Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with her gold and bronze medals after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.

Jordan Chiles is returning to Los Angeles.

The USA gymnastics star and three-time Olympic medalist announced that she will be returning to the UCLA Bruins to complete her final two years of eligibility.

The news comes after Chiles' standout performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she took home bronze in the floor exercise and earned a gold medal as part of Team USA's win in the team all-around competition.

During her two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.

Now, she'll have more opportunities to add hardware to her trophy case.

With Chiles returning to UCLA and competing at a high level for the next two years, there is now speculation that she could aim for a return at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee have also kept the door open to potential returns in '28.

Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France: Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women's team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, USA gymnastics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France: Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold in the women's team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, USA gymnastics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee of the United States react after winning goal during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bring on the show.

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

