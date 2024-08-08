Jordan Chiles bringing Olympic medals, bubbly personality back to UCLA
Jordan Chiles is returning to Los Angeles.
The USA gymnastics star and three-time Olympic medalist announced that she will be returning to the UCLA Bruins to complete her final two years of eligibility.
The news comes after Chiles' standout performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she took home bronze in the floor exercise and earned a gold medal as part of Team USA's win in the team all-around competition.
During her two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.
Now, she'll have more opportunities to add hardware to her trophy case.
With Chiles returning to UCLA and competing at a high level for the next two years, there is now speculation that she could aim for a return at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee have also kept the door open to potential returns in '28.
Bring on the show.
