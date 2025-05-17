Jordan Chiles posts behind-the-scenes hotel bathrobe photo basking in huge honor
Jordan Chiles has been so thrilled to be a cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She had an emotional reaction, followed by an absolute jaw-dropper of a dress for the red carpet of the launch party, and now posted an epic photo from her hotel room basking in the moment.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast has had quite the last past year. She was part of the Simone Biles-led Team USA that won the team all-around gold in the Summer Games in Paris, and then she returned for school after a a year hiatus. With perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy, Chiles would eventually win an individual national championship on the uneven bars for the NCAA runner-up Bruins.
The 24 year old also been crushing her fit game with everything from a fun trash-bag skirt competition with teammates she made up, to a next-level cowboy fit for a Beyoncé concert, to an all-white glam stunner for a swanky Los Angeles party.
Then, her SI Swimsuit photos turned a lot of heads when she flashed a gold-medal worthy bikini (See more shots here).
Chiles has been super proud of her accomplishment to land the cover. Even during the middle of this writing she just posted about it again.
It was this epic photo she shared on Instagram Stories, however, that really caught our attention with her relaxed in the hotel room in a bathrobe and hat with the SI Swimsuit magazine where she said, “Just a girl and her Cover.”
There was also makeup on the bed, a photo, a half eaten burger, a lone tomato with its ketchup brother, and what looks like some dessert. There’s a lot going on in that one photo. She’s also on her phone maybe in a live chat like she often does, or getting ready for another selfie?
Chiles deserves to let loose and enjoy her moment with her cover.
