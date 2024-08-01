The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LOOK: Jordan Chiles, USA gymnasts gifted hilarious, NSFW t-shirts

The Team USA women's gymnastics team was gifted some hilarious t-shirts with an abbreviation for their NSFW slogan while watching Simone Biles & Suni Lee go for gold.

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey were in attendance to root on teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee in the women's individual all-around competition on Thursday afternoon.

While they were sitting in the crowd watching Biles win gold and Lee take home silver, they received some special gifts.

Scott Evans, who is working as the "Olympic hype man" for Access Hollywood, spotted the gymnasts in the crowd and gifted them some hilarious t-shirts featuring the team's NSFW slogan.

The front of the shirt read, "FAAFO." On the back, the shirt read "IYKYK, Paris 2024."

"IYKYK" is an acronym for "if you know, you know," while "FAAFO" is a nod to Simone Biles' press conference earlier in the week when she said the team's name was "F*ck Around And Find Out."

Brilliant.

Along with the incredible gift, Team USA got to watch Biles and Lee make history.

Biles became the first woman to win gold medal in the all-around twice. Lee became the only other woman to earn two medals in the all-around competition.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee move to their next rotation during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

The US gymnasts will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.

Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.

