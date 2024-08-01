LOOK: Jordan Chiles, USA gymnasts gifted hilarious, NSFW t-shirts
Team USA gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey were in attendance to root on teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee in the women's individual all-around competition on Thursday afternoon.
While they were sitting in the crowd watching Biles win gold and Lee take home silver, they received some special gifts.
Scott Evans, who is working as the "Olympic hype man" for Access Hollywood, spotted the gymnasts in the crowd and gifted them some hilarious t-shirts featuring the team's NSFW slogan.
LOOK: Simone Biles flexes with GOAT necklace after winning all-around gold
The front of the shirt read, "FAAFO." On the back, the shirt read "IYKYK, Paris 2024."
"IYKYK" is an acronym for "if you know, you know," while "FAAFO" is a nod to Simone Biles' press conference earlier in the week when she said the team's name was "F*ck Around And Find Out."
Brilliant.
Along with the incredible gift, Team USA got to watch Biles and Lee make history.
MORE: Simone Biles beautifully shades ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner after Team USA wins gold
Biles became the first woman to win gold medal in the all-around twice. Lee became the only other woman to earn two medals in the all-around competition.
The US gymnasts will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.
Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.
