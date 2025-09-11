Jordan Love's wife Ronika's game-day fit draws perfect response from Packers QB
After dismantling the Detroit Lions 27-13 in Week 1, the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Co. face a tough battle against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, a team that's also 1-0 after taking down the New York Giants 21-6. Cheering Love on against Washington on Sept. 11, his wife, Ronika Love.
Love proposed to Ronika in Italy in June 2024 and the couple officially said, "I do," this summer.
Ronika, a professional volleyball player, celebrated one month of marriage with the 26-year-old quarterback on July 29. She posted several never-before-seen photos from their epic wedding day.
After jetting off to the Maldives for their honeymoon, both Love and Ronika got locked in the 2025 NFL season.
Jordan Love's Wife, Ronika Love, Showed Off Her Packers Fit After Green Bay's Big Win
After the Packers defeated their NFC North rival in Week1, Ronika posted several photos from the quarterback's suite at Lambeau Field and wrote, "Read it and weep #bigdub."
The 27-year-old rocker a Packers crop top and a "Love" cap, which caught her husband's attention. "W," Love commented.
Ronika is no stranger to the NFL. The University of Oregon alum's father, Ron Stone, is a former guard who won two Super Bowls during his 13-year career in the league.
