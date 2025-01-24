Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone shares behind-the-scenes look in volleyball uni
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers watched their season come to an end during Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs, but his fiancée Ronika Stone is just getting her season underway.
Ronika, like Love, is a professional athlete and plays volleyball for the San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), with is the top pro volleyball league in North America.
After starring with the Oregon Ducks where she earned All-American honors, Ronika began her pro volleyball career overseas and was named the French Women’s League’s Best Spiker for the 2020-21 season.
Now, she's back on the court in San Diego and ready to make her mark after re-signing with the Mojo.
Ahead of the new season, Ronika and her teammates showed off their new uniforms and she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the team's official photoshoot.
“Returning to San Diego fills me with a renewed excitement and determination,” Stone said after re-signing with the team.
“After falling short last season, my sights are set on redemption and the ultimate goal, of course – to bringing home the championship.”
Ronika is the daughter of former NFL star Ron Stone, who won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
She began dating Love in September 2020. During the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had a long-distance relationship due to lockdown restrictions, but they continued dating and eventually got engaged during a trip to Italy in June 2024.
The 6-foot-2 Stone frequently attends Packers games to show her support for Love, so we'll have to see if he pulls up to San Diego to watch Ronika do work with the Mojo.
