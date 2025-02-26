The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson unrecognizable channeling Adam Sandler

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of UNC football coach Bill Belichick, shared a rare bedroom selfie without a glam look, cracking an Adam Sandler reference.

Josh Sanchez

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Jordon Hudson, the 23-year-old girlfriend of NFL coaching legend and current UNC Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, has been making waves with her glam looks.

Hudson stole the show at the NFL Honors ceremony prior to Super Bowl LIX with her revealing sequence gown.

This week, however, Jordon feels like toning things down a bit.

MORE: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson at UNC game

After sharing a dolled-up photo next to Belichick with the caption, "birds of a feather," Jordon shared a rare bedroom selfie in a lounge-worthy look. Jordon joked she was in "Adam Sandler cosplay."

Bill Belichick and girlfriend jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson / Instagram

MORE: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson hit up Bourbon Street after NFL Honors roast

Jordon Hudson, girlfriend of UNC football coach Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson / Instagram

Sometimes are perfect for a sweats and sweatshirt day, so kudos to Jordon on taking advantage of the occassion.

MORE: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson roasted for giant age gap

Belichick started his coaching career as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975, before becoming the assistant special teams coach of the Detroit Lions in 1976. In 2025, he has clearly outkicked his coverage.

ill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL ceremony.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL ceremony. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Belichick and Hudson were first linked together over the summer when Belichick was caught sneaking out of her home shirtless in surveillance footage.

While the footage quickly led to jokes on social media, the romance with the former NFL head coach and the former Bridgewater State cheerleader appears to be going strong.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion