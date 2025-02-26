Bill Belichick’s 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson unrecognizable channeling Adam Sandler
Jordon Hudson, the 23-year-old girlfriend of NFL coaching legend and current UNC Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, has been making waves with her glam looks.
Hudson stole the show at the NFL Honors ceremony prior to Super Bowl LIX with her revealing sequence gown.
This week, however, Jordon feels like toning things down a bit.
After sharing a dolled-up photo next to Belichick with the caption, "birds of a feather," Jordon shared a rare bedroom selfie in a lounge-worthy look. Jordon joked she was in "Adam Sandler cosplay."
Sometimes are perfect for a sweats and sweatshirt day, so kudos to Jordon on taking advantage of the occassion.
Belichick started his coaching career as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975, before becoming the assistant special teams coach of the Detroit Lions in 1976. In 2025, he has clearly outkicked his coverage.
Belichick and Hudson were first linked together over the summer when Belichick was caught sneaking out of her home shirtless in surveillance footage.
While the footage quickly led to jokes on social media, the romance with the former NFL head coach and the former Bridgewater State cheerleader appears to be going strong.
