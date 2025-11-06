Hailee Steinfeld goes full Bills Mafia fit for Josh Allen’s Chiefs win in rare reveal
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked the part of the NFL’s best team on Sunday in a win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs. His wife Hailee Steinfeld looked like the best Bills fan in the stadium in newly surfaced photos of her at the game.
Allen led the Bills (6-2) to a win over their rival Patrick Mahomes and hated Chiefs, 28-21, where Allen threw for one and ran for two touchdowns. He now has thrown for 1833 yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions, while rushing for 280 yards and seven touchdowns.
He’s also winning off the field, marrying the actress Steinfeld at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding.
The two keep a low profile as a couple and she stealthily at home games like the opener when she hugged Allen’s mom in the win.
For Sunday’s big victory at Highmark Stadium, Steinfeld was there but her fit wasn’t revealed until this Thursday. She went full on hardcore Bills fan for this one:
The “Queen of Buffalo” made Bills Mafia proud with that look.
Allen and the Bills travel to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday. Will Steinfeld be joining him for that one?
