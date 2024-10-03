JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for upcoming USC basketball season
USC basketball star JuJu Watkins is one of the top players in the country. JuJu, who was named Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American during her first season with the Trojans, is gearing up for her sophomore campaign and will be rolling around in style.
Ahead of the start of the 2024-25 college basketball season, JuJu's new Mercedes whip was revealed on social media.
JuJu signed an NIL deal during the 2023-24 season thanks to a partnership with NIL collective House of Victory and Fletcher Jones Mercedes. Last season, JuJu was given a 2023 Mercedes EQ, and this year, she received an upgrade.
MORE: JuJu Watkins, Storm Reid link up for epic USC all-star photo
House of Victory shared JuJu's new ride on Instagram.
The new whip is a Mercedes GLE.
MORE: JuJu Watkins rocks eyeglasses, super casual fit for Big Ten Media Days
Mercedes GLE's have a starting price of $63,800, and the price can go up to $87,850 depending on the trim and options.
Last season, Watkins and the Trojans finished the season with a 29-6 record and were the Pac-12 tournament championships. USC reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA women's basketball tournament before being eliminated by Paige Bueckers and UConn.
USC finished the season as the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll.
JuJu and the Trojans tip off the 2024-25 season on Monday, November 4, against the Ole Miss Rebels at home.
