The Athlete Lifestyle logo

JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for upcoming USC basketball season

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins will be rolling around Los Angeles in a fresh new Mercedes for the 2024-25 college basketball season thanks to an NIL deal.

Josh Sanchez

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins smiles with the LAFC falcon before a MLS game against the New York Red Bulls.
USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins smiles with the LAFC falcon before a MLS game against the New York Red Bulls. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC basketball star JuJu Watkins is one of the top players in the country. JuJu, who was named Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American during her first season with the Trojans, is gearing up for her sophomore campaign and will be rolling around in style.

Ahead of the start of the 2024-25 college basketball season, JuJu's new Mercedes whip was revealed on social media.

JuJu signed an NIL deal during the 2023-24 season thanks to a partnership with NIL collective House of Victory and Fletcher Jones Mercedes. Last season, JuJu was given a 2023 Mercedes EQ, and this year, she received an upgrade.

MORE: JuJu Watkins, Storm Reid link up for epic USC all-star photo

House of Victory shared JuJu's new ride on Instagram.

The new whip is a Mercedes GLE.

MORE: JuJu Watkins rocks eyeglasses, super casual fit for Big Ten Media Days

Mercedes GLE's have a starting price of $63,800, and the price can go up to $87,850 depending on the trim and options.

JuJu Watkins, USC basketball
JuJu Watkins/Instagram
JuJu Watkins, USC basketball
JuJu Watkins/Instagram

Last season, Watkins and the Trojans finished the season with a 29-6 record and were the Pac-12 tournament championships. USC reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA women's basketball tournament before being eliminated by Paige Bueckers and UConn.

USC finished the season as the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll.

JuJu and the Trojans tip off the 2024-25 season on Monday, November 4, against the Ole Miss Rebels at home.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’

Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video

‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’

Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star

Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News