JuJu Watkins, Storm Reid link up for epic USC all-star photo
USC basketball star JuJu Watkins enters the 2024-25 women's college basketball season as one of the top players in the country and one of the favorites to win the National Player of the Year award.
JuJu and the revamped Trojans will also look to make a deep run in the NCAA women's tournament come March.
But, because USC's campus is in the heart and soul of Los Angeles, JuJu isn't the only star on campus. We were reminded of that this week when a photo resurfaced of Watkins linking up with Storm Reid, the Emmy-winning actress who picked up the award for her role as Riley, the girlfriend of Ellie, in The Last of Us, surfaced online.
The photo began circulating on social media that shows JuJu and Reid posing for a photo.
Reid was rocking a crop top USC jersey while JuJu was decked out in an all-gray sweatsuit. The X user @aclassyteaparty shared the photo writing, "Forgot Storm Reid goes to USC."
The photo appears to have come from Reid's Instagram Stories with the caption, "Literally the coolest ever," tagging Watkins in the photo.
Reid began attending USC in the fall of 2021, majoring in dramatic arts and minoring in African American studies.
The 19-year-old JuJu, whose birth name is Judea Skies Watkins, graduated from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles before enrolling at USC in 2023. She was the No. 1 recruit in her class and immediately delivered for the Trojans.
Last season, Watkins and the Trojans finished the season with a 29-6 record and were the Pac-12 tournament championships. USC reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA women's basketball tournament before being eliminated by Paige Bueckers and UConn.
USC finished the season as the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll.
JuJu and the Trojans tip off the 2024-25 season on Monday, November 4, against the Ole Miss Rebels at home.
