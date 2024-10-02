JuJu Watkins rocks eyeglasses, super casual fit for Big Ten Media Days
JuJu Watkins dominated the PAC-12 in her freshman season of college basketball, and now will look to do the same in her first Big Ten season for the USC Trojans.
Expectations are sky-high for the sophomore, who was recently named to Sports Illustrated’s “Most Influential Athlete” list.
Wednesday was Watkins and USC’s first conference media day in Chicago with all the teams coming together to do interviews and take photos.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers rocks sports bra, rides scooter in new Nike ad
The team certainly arrived in style with the pink USC getups.
Watkins and newest teammate Kiki Iriafen who transferred from Stanford will make quite the duo on the court, but also off of it. While Iriafen dressed up with the vest and miniskirt, Watkins kept it super casual with the eyeglasses, White T-shirt and baggy pants fit — and of course her signature hair bun (scroll through for more).
RELATED: Cameron Brink models head-to-toe leopard-print fit post engagement news
Well, Watkins and Iriafen almost have the chemistry completely down. The two new teammates need to work on their handshake still.
Watkins was awarded the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award after averaging 27.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds.
Both Watkins and Iriafen were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. USC is coming off a loss in the Elite Eight to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies, but will have a much deeper team this season.
When you have Watkins leading your team, you will always be fine. She’s so cool on and off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset