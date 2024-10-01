Paige Bueckers rocks sports bra, rides scooter in new Nike ad
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is gearing up for her final season of college basketball after a busy summer.
The former National Player of the Year has been on a so-called "world tour" over the summer, flaunting incredible fits and rolling VIP style to major events like the U.S. Open. She has also been spotted at multiple WNBA games supporting her former UConn teammates.
In her latest off-court appearance, Paige was spotted zooming by cameras on a scooter in a new Nike ad. The ad starts with the message, "Rooted in running, remastered for style."
The ad also features English women's soccer player Leah Williamson, Los Angeles Lakers big man Jarred Vanderbilt, and American track star Tonea Marshall.
In the ad, Paige rocks a rocks an all-black fit before taking off the puffer vest and revealing a pink sports bra.
That's pure "aura," as the kids would say.
And no matter where she goes, aura is what she brings.
Throughout her college career, Bueckers has been named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Big East Player of the Year, USBWA Co-Freshman of the Year, and a two-time Big East tournament MOP.
If the Huskies can play to their potential, another All-American nod and Big East Player of the Year honor is hers for the taking, but it's a national title and NCAA Tournament Final Four MOP that is in her sights.
UConn begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday, November 3, against Fort Hays State.
