Olympic champ Julien Alfred has epic homecoming to Saint Lucia

Julien Alfred, the track and field star who beat Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had an epic welcome home to Saint Lucia.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Julien Alfred (LCA) celebrates winning the women's 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Julien Alfred (LCA) celebrates winning the women's 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.

Julien Alfred was one of the breakthrough stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics, beating American Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100m final at the Summer Games.

Alfred, a three-time NCAA champion with the Texas Longhorns, set a new national record with her 10.72 second time in the women's final.

It was the first-ever Olympic medal for Saint Lucia.

To add to her impressive outing in Paris, Alfred won silver in the 200m, finishing behind American star Gabby Thomas.

Julien Alfred, Gabby Thomas, Paris Olympic
Aug 7, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Gabrielle Thomas (USA), Julien Alfred (LCA) celebrate their medals in the womenís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.

Now that all of the dust has settled from the Paris Olympics, Alfred returned home to Saint Lucia and had the welcoming of a queen.

The 23-year-old was met at the airport by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and whisked away in a motorcade. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Olympic champion.

Video of the joyous celebration went viral on social media.

“I don’t think it has all sunk in yet,” she told Athletics Weekly. “I’ve now got a chance to go back to my home and think about what Saint Lucia has done for me in my life. It’s really amazing they’re doing this.

“I think the emotions of the Olympics came in waves. When I crossed the line it was the realisation that I actually won. When I took off my spikes and went to grab my bag I was just so overwhelmed that I was the Olympic champion. There were peaks and troughs.”

Julien Alfred, Paris Olympics track and field
Julien Alfred/Instagram
Julien Alfred, Paris Olympics track and field
Julien Alfred/Instagram

Alfred's return home was delayed because of the Diamond League in Brussels.

She capped off an incredible year with by becoming the world indoor 60m champion and winning the Diamond League 100m title.

It's safe to say 2024 was a success for the Saint Lucian star.

