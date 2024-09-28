Why Patrick Mahomes intentionally has often mocked dad body

TRENDING: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes trainer says Pat’s ‘DAD BOD’ is INTENTIONAL.



“I think an #NFL QB should have at least 14% body fat… from a force absorption standpoint. You have to be able to take contact.”



“Not a lot of QBs in the Hall of Fame that have a six-pack”



🧐 pic.twitter.com/Lw5z52BQzJ