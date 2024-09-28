Why Patrick Mahomes intentionally has often mocked dad body
Patrick Mahomes is just 29 years old and already has three Super Bowl wins in his career. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is obviously an extremely gifted athlete. When he takes off his shirt, however, he appears to actually be quite normal.
Last season, a locker room celebration of a shirtless Mahomes caught everyone’s attention.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes, kids unaware actual goat photobombs them at orchard
Remember, Tom Brady, who is the G.O.A.T. of quarterbacks looked like an average Joe coming out of college and also had a “ dad bod” during his career.
While a 47-year-old Brady is now shredded in his post-NFL career, Mahomes is keeping his body the way it is — on purpose. But why would an elite athlete do that? The All-Pro’s trainer explains:
RELATED: Travis Kelce's mom Donna reveals two things he's terrible at
That makes sense to have a little more cushion for protection to absorb the hits. Studies show the average U.S. male has body fat between 18-24 percent, so Mahomes’ 14 percent is still on the healthy side.
Mahomes has stayed relatively healthy throughout his now eighth season and has destroyed defenses in every way possible. If it’s working why change anything? After all, he’s still got those boyish good looks going for him.
While Mahomes has just 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions so far this season, he’s led the two-time defending Super Bowl champs to a 3-0 start. In his career, he now has 224 touchdowns and only 67 interceptions.
Maybe Mahomes didn’t want to give head coach Andy Reid his burger and “nuggies” in that State Farm commercial after all?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game