Brittany Mahomes, kids unaware actual goat photobombs them at orchard
Nothing says fall for families like going to a pumpkin patch.
Brittany Mahomes, along with her two young children, Sterling and Bronze, decided to have some family fun without dad, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to spend a beautiful day at a midwest orchard and pumpkin patch.
Usually seen supporting Patrick at the Chiefs games, Mrs. Mahomes posted their adventures on Instagram. Highlights included apple picking, some reinvented toddler farm rides and “slides,” and then a photobombing goat.
Yes, you read that right: a random, real-life photobombing goat. He’s slyly in the top right corner of the last photo in the carousel, so most casual viewers would have never noticed it. In fact, we didn’t either. It was some keen commenters that pointed out the goat, like one user writing, “Adorable! But did anyone notice the [goat emoji] in the last picture?”
Our guess is that Mrs. Mahomes, 29, didn’t notice the random goat either. The expecting mother captioned the carousel, “The moments that mean the most, big Fall Pumpkin Patch Fam.” Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze,” 1, looked like they had a great time, as their father Patrick aspires to be another kind of GOAT by the end of his NFL career.
That GOAT isn’t sneaking up on anyone.
