Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods posts Knicks fit selfie after 'shock' trade
Jordyn Woods was jet-setting in Paris when the stunning NBA news hit social media.
A continent away across the pond, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns admitted in her latest Instagram Stories that the “shock” of the trade of the power forward to the New York Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves was finally starting to wear off, and now, almost a week later, she posted her own heartfelt goodbye, and in the process, supporting her 28-year-old boyfriend’s emotional one.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ jaw-dropping catsuit tops Cristiano Ronaldo WAG Paris hang
“I am so proud of him, “ she captioned one of her Stories from a portion of Town’s teary goodbye. “This is still so hard to process being that I’ll miss my @timberwolves family so much but I know God has us and this is the beginning of something great” with a fingers crossed and heart emojis.
Woods, 27, then reposted several photos of friends saying goodbye or welcoming the couple to New York, where she ended her long string of recent Stories with the caption, “When your shock starts wearing off and you’re finally starting to accept you’re about to be a New Yorker.”
The former reality star then transitions to a selfie donning a New York Knicks hoodie. She also posted one on TikTok as well.
Given Woods penchant for the spotlight, the model and social media star, with her 12 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok, is a match made in heaven for the Big Apple.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset