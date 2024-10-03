The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods posts Knicks fit selfie after 'shock' trade

The model and social media influencer posted her own heartfelt goodbye to her Minnesota Timberwolves family before rocking for the New York Knicks.

Matthew Graham

June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree.
June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree. / IMAGO / Cover-Images
In this story:

Jordyn Woods was jet-setting in Paris when the stunning NBA news hit social media.

A continent away across the pond, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns admitted in her latest Instagram Stories that the “shock” of the trade of the power forward to the New York Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves was finally starting to wear off, and now, almost a week later, she posted her own heartfelt goodbye, and in the process, supporting her 28-year-old boyfriend’s emotional one.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ jaw-dropping catsuit tops Cristiano Ronaldo WAG Paris hang

“I am so proud of him, “ she captioned one of her Stories from a portion of Town’s teary goodbye. “This is still so hard to process being that I’ll miss my @timberwolves family so much but I know God has us and this is the beginning of something great” with a fingers crossed and heart emojis.

Woods, 27, then reposted several photos of friends saying goodbye or welcoming the couple to New York, where she ended her long string of recent Stories with the caption, “When your shock starts wearing off and you’re finally starting to accept you’re about to be a New Yorker.”

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods sharing her thoughts on being a New Yorker in a TikTok post. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The former reality star then transitions to a selfie donning a New York Knicks hoodie. She also posted one on TikTok as well.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods in a New York Knicks hoodie / Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods in a New York Knicks hoodie / Jordyn Woods/TikTok

Given Woods penchant for the spotlight, the model and social media star, with her 12 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok, is a match made in heaven for the Big Apple.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star

Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners

Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf

Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro

Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships