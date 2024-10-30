The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods details 'insane' October in New York

The popular model seems to be enjoying some big city living in the Big Apple.

Joseph Galizia

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week. / IMAGO / PanoramiC
In this story:

Jordynn Woods has been spending much more time in New York ever since her boyfriend, NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, was traded to the New York Knicks. The 27-year-old model shared a glimpse at what her October was like in the city that never sleeps. 

Woods dumped a ton of photos on Instagram with the caption, "the October files are just kind of insane.  I have a feeling it’s just going to get crazier." The photos included Woods draping herself up in Knicks gear, enjoying nights out in the city with Towns, teasing a music video, overlooking the world-famous Central Park, her attending a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, and shopping at some of Manhattan's hottest spots. 

Woods' 11.9 million followers immediately flooded to the comments to exclaim how good the Big Apple looks with her in it.

LOCKTOBER + NYC look amazing on you," gushed one fan.

Another person joked, "When the trade happened I told my wife, “I bet Jordyn is the happiest of them all!”

A third person reiterates, "ny looks good on you."

Woods grew up in Los Angeles, so a transition to the east coast was probably not easy. However, she's already proven that she fits right in with the other WAGs of the Knicks. Her style, specifically her Knicks fits, has even caught the eye of WNBA superstar Angel Reese, who praised the influencer's outfit for "cooking" on the court. 

While Towns may occasionally miss his Minnesota teammates , it seems that New York is suiting him and Woods just fine. 

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

