The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods' insane Knicks fit wows Angel Reese, silences haters

With both of their names in the headlines for wrong reasons thanks to Kylie Jenner and Shaq’s comments, Reese showed major love to Woods for a flawless look.

Matthew Graham

June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree.
June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree. / IMAGO / Cover-Images
In this story:

Karl-Anthony Towns who?

After seeing the photos of girlfriend Jordyn Woods’ debut fit for KAT’s first regular season game for the New York Knicks at the legendary Madison Square Garden, it’s safe to say that even though the Knicks rebounded nicely with a 123-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the social media influencer won the night with her fantastic fit. (Towns had a great night as well with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and a plus/minus +17 stat line that would make the double-double machine Angel Reese jealous.)

RELATED: Karl Anthony-Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date night

Wearing a leather Knicks coat with a white crop top underneath, a high-slit long jean skirt, spectacular bedazzled closed-toe lace-up heels (we never knew such a thing existed), and a puffy orange purse to complete the ensemble, the 27-year-old former reality star was in a league of her own, showing it all off on her Instagram post with the caption, “@thegarden” with heart emojis in the Knicks blue and orange colors.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods for her MSG debut for the New York Knicks game / Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods for her MSG debut for the New York Knicks game / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Chitown Barbie, aka the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, loved the look, writing simply, “COOKED” with a heart-eye emoji.

It has probably been a tough week for Woods, given that superstar influencer and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner threw her under the bus a bit in her Elle cover story. Likewise Reese found some unwanted press when her LSU Tigers mentor, friend, and Reebok boss Shaquille O’Neal had some unsavory “lil’ shorts” comments on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.

RELATED: Angel Reese shares seductive selfie in lingerie nightie

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods posts in a leopard-print catsuit from Paris. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

In the end, Woods has so far taken the higher round and remained quiet, letting her unreal fits do the talking. Fans universally gushed over this Knicks look, and no wonder KAT had such a good night knowing her girlfriend cooked.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

WNBA > NBA: Cameron Brink outshines NBA stars in all-black, knee-high boots fit

QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe

Speaking of: Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color

Rom-com reality: Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses

Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion