Jordyn Woods' insane Knicks fit wows Angel Reese, silences haters
After seeing the photos of girlfriend Jordyn Woods’ debut fit for KAT’s first regular season game for the New York Knicks at the legendary Madison Square Garden, it’s safe to say that even though the Knicks rebounded nicely with a 123-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the social media influencer won the night with her fantastic fit. (Towns had a great night as well with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and a plus/minus +17 stat line that would make the double-double machine Angel Reese jealous.)
Wearing a leather Knicks coat with a white crop top underneath, a high-slit long jean skirt, spectacular bedazzled closed-toe lace-up heels (we never knew such a thing existed), and a puffy orange purse to complete the ensemble, the 27-year-old former reality star was in a league of her own, showing it all off on her Instagram post with the caption, “@thegarden” with heart emojis in the Knicks blue and orange colors.
Chitown Barbie, aka the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, loved the look, writing simply, “COOKED” with a heart-eye emoji.
It has probably been a tough week for Woods, given that superstar influencer and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner threw her under the bus a bit in her Elle cover story. Likewise Reese found some unwanted press when her LSU Tigers mentor, friend, and Reebok boss Shaquille O’Neal had some unsavory “lil’ shorts” comments on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.
In the end, Woods has so far taken the higher round and remained quiet, letting her unreal fits do the talking. Fans universally gushed over this Knicks look, and no wonder KAT had such a good night knowing her girlfriend cooked.
