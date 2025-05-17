Knicks Finally Bust Boston, Advance to Conference Finals
The New York Knicks left no doubt this time around, clinch their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000.
New York Knicks fans waited 26 years to see their team clinch a playoff series win at home. Forty-eight more minutes was nothing.
The Knicks let them bask in this triumph, taking an early, massive lead and never looking en route to a 119-81 triumph over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
New York is one its way to its first conference final since 1999. The win at MSG was their first series-clinching win front of a home crowd since 2000.
