Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns hides in Jordyn Woods' vacation photos amid trade rumors

As his girlfriend Jordyn Woods recharges in a tropical paradise, KAT is hiding from the camera as Knicks trade rumors heat up.

Matthew Graham

Jordyn Woods revealed yesterday she is having a "much needed recharge."

Her boyfriend, polarizing New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, looks like he joined his longtime partner on a tropical paradise vacation (without a marriage proposal as one user joked), although the five-time NBA All-Star is hiding in the lone photo of the two of them together in Woods' latest Instagram carousel post.

29-year-old KAT is eligible for a contract extension, but the Knicks probably feel like they're already overpaying the inconsistent second fiddle to franchise centerpiece Jalen Brunson, with increasing salary amounts for the remaining three years on his $220.4 million deal, including a player option in the final season for $61 million. (An extension would up that annual salary to about $75 million.)

His girlfriend, model and influencer Woods, who had fantastic custom Knicks fits throughout the run to the Eastern Conference Finals, is trying to keep it all in perspective, flexing the good times, captioning her latest post, "just a girl and the ocean breeze 🌺"

In the final photo of the carousel, KAT and Woods have their arms around each other, but Towns hides his face from the camera.

Maybe it's just being arty, but the former Kentucky standout is probably sick of all the trade rumors, which aren't going away anytime soon.

Until then, it's some fun in the sun with his lady away from the New York media scrutiny.

