Kate Martin gifted custom gold necklace by Aces teammate Alysha Clark

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin was gifted a custom gold necklace designed by teammate Alysha Clark, showing some WNBA rooks are living their best life.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) gestures after a three-point basket in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) gestures after a three-point basket in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kate Martin showed up to the 2024 WNBA Draft to support her Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Caitlin Clark. She was ultimately drafted by the back-to-back defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Things couldn't have worked out better for the former Hawkeyes guard who is now one of the most beloved rookies in the league.

Martin's dedication to her teammates has been noticable throughout her career, and now they are returning the love.

In an August recap video posted by Aces veteran forward Alysha Clark, we got to see a wholesome reaction of Martin receiving a custom gold necklace designed by Clark herself.

The necklace, made by Happy Jewelers, features a pendant with Martin's No. 20.

File this video under: "You love to see it."

This season, Martin is averaging just 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in limited minutes.

Despite the limited action, she has been welcomed into the fold by her veteran teammates and is gaining valuable experience at practice with stars like MVP front-runner A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Clark.

The Aces currently sit at 18-12 on the season and are No. 5 in the league standings.

