Ex-LSU basketball star reveals why Kim Mulkey kicked her off team
Fresh off of a national championship, the LSU women's basketball team hit some early roadblocks in the 2023-24 season. Angel Reese took an abrupt four-game absence, and guard Kateri Poole was suddenly absent from the roster.
Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey never spoke on why Poole was removed from the team, simply saying, "She's no longer with us."
But, thanks to the power of social media, Poole has her own voice and platform and she finally broke her silence on the situation on Thursday, September 26, during an Instagram Live.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae behind-the-scenes glimpse of baller life
Poole was asked by a follower, “Why did you stop playing at LSU?”
The 21-year-old then spilled the beans.
According to Poole, Coach Mulkey suspected her of leaking a game plan to another program and determined she could no longer be associated with LSU.
"Truthfully, [Mulkey] said that I sent in a scouting report to another school," she revealed."I ain't do that sh*t... I was like, 'What do we do now?' She said, 'You're kicked off.' I said, 'Boom, aight.' She said, 'No longer on the team.' I took it, asked if I could still play. She said 'yep.' Scholarship, boom, was allowed to transfer. Now, I'm at Houston. Please stop asking me about that sh*t."
In May 2024, Poole officially transferred to the Houston Cougars to finish out her collegiate career.
Poole, who is from The Bronx, started her college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After two seasons, she transferred to LSU and played a critical role off of the bench. She started in the final five games of the NCAA Tournament because of her defensive prowess.
In the national championship win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Poole drained her two three-point attempts, including the dagger that ended Iowa's hopes of a comeback.
