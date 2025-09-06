The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kawhi Leonard spotted at US Open amid $28M NBA firestorm

The Los Angeles Clippers superstar enjoys some tennis as the NBA investigates him.

Matt Ryan

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.

The US Open always brings out the stars. Kawhi Leonard happened to be one of them on Friday amid his scandal with the Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer.

A report alleges the Clippers funneled $28 million to Leonard through a team sponsor to circumvent the salary cap where Ballmer invested $50 million in the the company Aspiration, and it signed Leonard to a $28-million no-show contract.

It’s now a major scandal the NBA is investigating and could lead to harsh penalties for both the Clippers and Leonard.

Steve Ballme
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Despite all that, the 34-year-old, two-time NBA champ Leonard made his first public big public appearance since the news broke at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to enjoy the men’s semifinals matches.

Leonard will be entering his 14th season in the league and 6th with the Clippers.

He won a titles with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, and another with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Kawhi Leonar
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

