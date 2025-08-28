The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne steals US Open spotlight with dance in stands

The influencer and former LSU gymnast is back for some tennis and brings the good vibes with her.

Matt Ryan

Social media start Livvy Dunne watches the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Social media start Livvy Dunne watches the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne was back at the US Open and this time she brought the good vibes with her.

The 22-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnastics star has been quite busy since retiring form college athletics. She shot the cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and hit the red carpet in New York City while posing with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, and walked the runway in Miami where she did the splits in a bikini.

She’s also been traveling with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes to his games and enjoying herself like wearing Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, and having a WAGs pool day in Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's fire-red dress slays Pirates WAGs hang without Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne
Dunne with the Pirates WAGs / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She also was in Flushing Meadows for the Open earlier this week where she stunned in her dress first in her bedroom in a selfie, and then in the stands. On Wednesday, she was back and this time doing a fun dance next to her sister Julz Dunne.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne poses in bathtub at Rose Bowl covered in bubbles for new sponsor

Livvy and Julz definitely know how to have a good time together like their Mardi Gras with Katy Perry, or their competing pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks races, and their Super Bowl LIX experience rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

And Dunne, well she always brings the fun wherever she is.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News