Livvy Dunne steals US Open spotlight with dance in stands
Livvy Dunne was back at the US Open and this time she brought the good vibes with her.
The 22-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnastics star has been quite busy since retiring form college athletics. She shot the cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and hit the red carpet in New York City while posing with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, and walked the runway in Miami where she did the splits in a bikini.
She’s also been traveling with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes to his games and enjoying herself like wearing Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, and having a WAGs pool day in Pittsburgh.
She also was in Flushing Meadows for the Open earlier this week where she stunned in her dress first in her bedroom in a selfie, and then in the stands. On Wednesday, she was back and this time doing a fun dance next to her sister Julz Dunne.
Livvy and Julz definitely know how to have a good time together like their Mardi Gras with Katy Perry, or their competing pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks races, and their Super Bowl LIX experience rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
And Dunne, well she always brings the fun wherever she is.
