Kike Hernández trolls Yamamoto for secret reason Dodgers pitcher had Game 2 gem

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had struggled in his last start in the MLB playoffs, so the Japanese star's dramatic change paide off. Kike had to make fun of him for it.

Matthew Graham

Feb. 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez looks on during a Spring Training workout at Camelback Ranch.
Feb. 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez looks on during a Spring Training workout at Camelback Ranch. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Yoshinobu Yamamoto had been on fire until the Philadelphia Phillies humbled the Japanese superstar in the NLDS.

The 27-year-old ace had gone 24 scoreless innings before giving up three runs in only four innings to Phillies in the Los Angeles Dodgers only loss of the 2025 MLB playoffs. So Yamamoto took drastic action and got rid of his signature blonde hair to turn it back to his natural color.

RELATED: Yamamoto's alleged girlfriend Niki Niwa on girls trip for Dodgers star's playoff start

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Oct. 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts after throwing against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

And the results speak for themselves as the 2025 MLB All-Star pitched a full-game gem in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, only allowing one run on a solo home run and three hits while striking out seven, giving the Dodgers a commanding 2-0 lead as the Boys in Blue look to win back-to-back World Series.

RELATED: Mookie Betts refused haunted Milwaukee Pfister Hotel like Teoscar Hernández's wife

Kike Hernández, always one to have a little fun at his teammate's expense, trolled Yamamoto on his Instagram Stories, writing, "you're so nasty as a brunette!!"

Kike Hernández, Yamamoto, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Kike Hernández via MLB/Instagram

The Dodgers official account also had a little fun as both NLCS starters, along with Game 1 winner Blake Snell, took a behind-the-scenes photo together on the chartered plane on the way back to Los Angeles.

"They act like two legends cannot exist," the caption read.

The cockiness of the Dodgers, not to mention their massive payroll, which many fans think is cheating the integrity of the game with insane deferred contracts for superstars like Shohei Ohtani, makes them the most hated team in the MLB outside of LA.

But many of their players, like Kike, are so dang likeable, so it's hard to hate them too much.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Oct. 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates after throwing against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In all seriousness, Hernández, who has turned it on in the postseason like always after a bad regular season, was effusive with his praise after the game about Yamamoto's dominant performance.

“We’ve all seen it all year long," Kike said. "When he’s on, he’s in total control.”

Goodbye blonde hair!

