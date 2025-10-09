Yamamoto's alleged girlfriend Niki Niwa on girls trip for Dodgers star's Game 3
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been on fire lately as the Japanese star looks to close out the Philadelphia Phillies.
Heading into Game 3 of National League Division Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander hasn't allowed a run in 24 innings. So the Fightin' Phils certainly have their worked cut out for them if they want to force another game, especially given their star-studded lineup has gone cold for the MLB playoffs, causing angst with their boo-happy fanbase.
In his personal life, the 2025 All-Star has been allegedly dating Japanese model and reality star Niki Niwa after the two were spotted shopping together in Beverly Hills last year.
Well if that is indeed the case, she's another continent away in Asia for a girls trip in Hong Kong, actively posting on her Instagram Stories about their fun adventures, including visiting Hong Kong Disneyland.
That's Niwa on the right flashing the peace sign.
As you can tell, Niwa and her friends love Hong Kong. Now as far as being with Yamamoto, we'd assume she'd be in Los Angeles to watch his big playoff start.
Whatever the case, Dodgers fans are loving yet another Japanese superstar as he and Shohei Ohtani look to win back-to-back World Series.
