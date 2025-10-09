The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Yamamoto's alleged girlfriend Niki Niwa on girls trip for Dodgers star's Game 3

If Yoshinobu Yamamoto is dating the Japanese model and reality star Niki Niwa, she's a continent away on a girls trip.

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates after throwing against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.
Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates after throwing against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been on fire lately as the Japanese star looks to close out the Philadelphia Phillies.

Heading into Game 3 of National League Division Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander hasn't allowed a run in 24 innings. So the Fightin' Phils certainly have their worked cut out for them if they want to force another game, especially given their star-studded lineup has gone cold for the MLB playoffs, causing angst with their boo-happy fanbase.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In his personal life, the 2025 All-Star has been allegedly dating Japanese model and reality star Niki Niwa after the two were spotted shopping together in Beverly Hills last year.

Well if that is indeed the case, she's another continent away in Asia for a girls trip in Hong Kong, actively posting on her Instagram Stories about their fun adventures, including visiting Hong Kong Disneyland.

Niki Niwa, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Niki Niwa/Instagram

That's Niwa on the right flashing the peace sign.

Niki Niwa, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Yamamoto
Niki Niwa/Instagram

As you can tell, Niwa and her friends love Hong Kong. Now as far as being with Yamamoto, we'd assume she'd be in Los Angeles to watch his big playoff start.

Whatever the case, Dodgers fans are loving yet another Japanese superstar as he and Shohei Ohtani look to win back-to-back World Series.

