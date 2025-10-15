Dodgers Dominate Brewers Behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Complete Game, Take 2-0 NLCS Lead
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, on Tuesday evening to snag Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a complete game, striking out seven and allowing just one earned run and three hits.
Although the final score wouldn't say it, things started off very tense for the defending champions as Yamamoto's first pitch of the game went 389 feet to right-center via Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.
The Dodgers responded in the second inning with a dinger of their own: a Teoscar Hernández long ball to left field hit 105.9 mph off his bat.
Later that same inning, Kiké Hernández hit a single, and three pitches later, Andy Pages sent him home with a double to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.
The lead grew in the sixth inning as Max Muncy slugged a 412-foot home run to center field. This time, center fielder Sal Frelick wasn't able to reach it. The scoring continued during the seventh inning as a Kiké Hernández double started things off. After that, Pages bunted to advance Hernández with superstar Shohei Ohtani on deck.
Ohtani was batting just .138 this postseason entering Game 2, and was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts going into the seventh. However, he hammered an RBI single to get Hernández home and extend the lead to 4-1.
After Yamamoto generated three consecutive ground outs in the bottom of the seventh, the scoring didn't stop in the eighth. A Will Smith single kicked things off, Muncy walked on a six-pitch at-bat, and Teoscar Hernández advanced both runners as he grounded out.
Tommy Edman, who has been hitting .261 this postseason so far, came up big again with an RBI single, further putting the game out of reach for the Brewers as he made it 5-1.
Yamamoto entered in the ninth inning with a chance at a complete game — and doing it in the NLCS nonetheless. It was only fitting that he struck out the final batter, his seventh punchout of the evening.
It was the right-hander's 111th pitch of the evening — 81 of which were strikes — to further add to the historic night for the Dodgers' $325 million ace.
