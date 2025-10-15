Mookie Betts refused haunted Milwaukee Pfister Hotel like Teoscar Hernández's wife
Did anyone have haunted hotel on their MLB playoffs storylines bingo card?
If so, you're clairvoyant.
Before Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, which the Los Angeles Dodgers won handily 5-1 to go up 2-0, right fielder Teoscar Hernández told reporters his wife Jennifer made them change hotels because where they were staying, the Pfister Hotel, was haunted. No, seriously.
“I don’t believe in ghosts,” Hernández said. “I have stayed in there before. I’ve never seen anything or heard anything. But my wife (Jennifer) is on this trip, and she said she doesn’t want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel. But I’ve been hearing from other players and other wives that it’s something happening in these couple of nights.”
Hernández's wife is only the latest 'Ghostbusters' victim
Now here's the crazier part. The Pfister Hotel has a history of freaking out MLB stars, including superstar teammate Mookie Betts, having already refused to stay there, instead choosing to rent an Airbnb.
The Philadelphia Phillies $330 million franchise centerpiece Bryce Harper has also revealed, back in 2015, that he's certain his clothes were moved to the other side of the room while he was sleeping.
"When I woke up in the morning -- I swear on everything -- the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall," Harper said at the time. "I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was."
Built in 1893, it's common MLB knowledge that the luxury hotel is spooky and full of other-worldly spirits, even nicknamed "baseball's most haunted hotel."
So who are the ghosts walking the halls of the Pfister Hotel?
Many believe it's Charles Pfister, the son of the hotel's original owner roaming the staircase, hearing his footsteps, and knocking on walls.
Other common experiences are like Harper's with clothes being rearranged, flickering lights, electronics going on and off, eerie trouble sleeping, or general uneasy feelings.
The most spooky feeling right now in Milwaukee is the Brewers being down 0-2 heading to Los Angeles. Not even the ghosts of the Pfister Hotel could help them back home, so maybe they need the sunny good vibes of Southern California to get them back into the NLCS.
