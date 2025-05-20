Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Natalia Bryant was one of the more recognizable faces on the University of Southern California campus. Her former college roommate was as well. The two just finished their degrees and graduated at the same time.
Natalia, is of course the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant. The 22-year-old Bryant received her degree in film from the famous School of Cinematic Arts. For graduation she wore a stunning white dress while receiving the sweetest post followed by a big kiss from mom. Not to mention, Natalia had an awesome tribute for dad on her stole while receiving her diploma from special guest and Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss in a touching gesture.
It was also a special day for Emmy-nominated actress Storm Reid, 21, from Euphoria and The Last of Us, who received her degree in Dramatic Arts. Reid also happened to be Natalia’s freshman roommate, and once called her in a post “the best roomie a girl could ask for.”
Both girls now had their big moment in the class of 2025.
How awesome is that?!
When Natalia wasn’t in school, she worked as a professional model where some full glam magazine photos of her just dropped right before graduation.
She has said she wants to pursue a career in the film industry, however. Maybe one day Natalia’s talents will team up with Reid’s for an epic college roommate reunion.
