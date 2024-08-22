Kylie Kelce encourages husband Jason to show 'more emotion’
Jason and Kylie Kelce have proudly collaborated with their iconic local convenience store chain, Wawa – a Philly staple.
The new ad campaign features Jason taking the spotlight on camera while his wife Kylie stepped behind the scenes as the director. In a video shared on Kylie’s Instagram on Thursday, August 22, the 32-year-old is seen comfortably seated in a director’s chair, giving Jason, 36, playful direction during the shoot.
“I feel like you can do better,” she commented after an awkward first take. “More emotion, J! Like you mean it!” she called out to her husband as he worked on his scene, which included carrying groceries into their home.”Okay, Ky,” Jason is heard saying in a sarcastic tone back to his wife.
Kylie reflected on the experience, drawing a comparison between directing the ad and managing their busy household in the press release, which was obtained by Us Weekly.
“Directing these Wawa commercials with Jason feels a lot like how I handle things at home,” she shared. “You go in with a plan, but life happens, and you just have to roll with it and make the best of whatever comes your way.”
Fans loved this inside look at the couple’s dynamic and made it known in the comments. “Ky & Jason could legit do a reality show 😂,” one fan noted, while another said, “Kylie Kelce director of the year 👏😂.”
A third fan commented,” If you haven’t had Kylie’s @wawa signature sandwich you’re missing out,” referencing the mom-of-three’s sandwich that was featured during Wawa’s “Hoagiefest” menu.
The Kelces’ story began when they met on Tinder, and later got married in 2018. The couple have three young daughters together, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months.
