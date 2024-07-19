Kylie Kelce Shuts Down False Pregnancy Reports With Emotional Message
Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, shared a startlingly honest story on Friday in response to ongoing pregnancy rumors.
Kelce posted an emotional TikTok video in which she broke her silence on the rampant online reports claiming that she was pregnant with another child.
“I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in,” Kelce said. “We’re just going to nip this in the bud. I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant. I’m not. I haven’t been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she is almost a year and a half old.”
Kelce also told a heartbreaking story about a miscarriage she had years ago.
“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic,” continued Kelce. “Really lights my fire. I had a miscarriage before Wyatt, I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat. And I had to have a DNA a few days later. So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. And I think that we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they are good and ready.”
Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018 and share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3 and Bennett, who was born shortly after the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.
Jason sent his wife a heartfelt message during his retirement announcement last March, saying, “I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I've ever received has come with her in my life… She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”