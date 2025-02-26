The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant reacts to Diana Taurasi’s retirement with a single emoji

The widow of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant also shared an old video tribute for “The White Mamba.”

USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi’s 20-year WNBA career is officially coming to an end with her retirement. Kobe Bryant once nicknamed her “The White Mamba,” and on Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant had her own tribute for the future WNBA Hall of Famer.

Like Kobe, Taurasi spent her entire professional career with one team: The Phoenix Mercury. She’s the all-time leading scorer in WNBA history, and like Kobe, she was a champion, having won three titles in 2007, 2009, and 2014. Remarkably, she’s also a six-time Olympic gold medalist, never losing. Not to mention, a college legend with the UConn Huskies, having won three national championships.

When Kobe tragically was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with daughter Gianna, Taurasi spoke at their memorial and said, "Watching Kobe play the Great Western Forum as a rookie made this little girl believe she could be a Laker one day.” She certainly looked up to the Los Angeles Lakers great and he had mutual respect for her, as did Gigi. Taurasi also said, "We promise to carry Gigi's legacy.”

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, lookalike daughter Natalia share sweet moment at USC game

Diana Tauras
UConn Husky and WNBA star Diana Taurasi looks skyward while delivering her speech during the memorial to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Upon Taurasi’s retirement announcement, Vanessa had her own tribute for her, and shared the “White Mamba” video she narrated in 2022 while congratulating her.

Diana Taurasi
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is gifted amazing NFL Eagles coat with special meaning

Taurasi even played the villainess “White Mamba” in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

After dropping the video again, Vanessa then did a one-emoji tribute to Taurasi.

Diana Taurasi
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enough said. All that is needed is the one ❤️.

