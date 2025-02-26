Vanessa Bryant reacts to Diana Taurasi’s retirement with a single emoji
Diana Taurasi’s 20-year WNBA career is officially coming to an end with her retirement. Kobe Bryant once nicknamed her “The White Mamba,” and on Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant had her own tribute for the future WNBA Hall of Famer.
Like Kobe, Taurasi spent her entire professional career with one team: The Phoenix Mercury. She’s the all-time leading scorer in WNBA history, and like Kobe, she was a champion, having won three titles in 2007, 2009, and 2014. Remarkably, she’s also a six-time Olympic gold medalist, never losing. Not to mention, a college legend with the UConn Huskies, having won three national championships.
When Kobe tragically was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with daughter Gianna, Taurasi spoke at their memorial and said, "Watching Kobe play the Great Western Forum as a rookie made this little girl believe she could be a Laker one day.” She certainly looked up to the Los Angeles Lakers great and he had mutual respect for her, as did Gigi. Taurasi also said, "We promise to carry Gigi's legacy.”
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, lookalike daughter Natalia share sweet moment at USC game
Upon Taurasi’s retirement announcement, Vanessa had her own tribute for her, and shared the “White Mamba” video she narrated in 2022 while congratulating her.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is gifted amazing NFL Eagles coat with special meaning
Taurasi even played the villainess “White Mamba” in Space Jam: A New Legacy.
After dropping the video again, Vanessa then did a one-emoji tribute to Taurasi.
Enough said. All that is needed is the one ❤️.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless