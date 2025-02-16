The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara, Russell Wilson have awesomely sweet gesture for Vanessa Bryant

The good friends of Kobe’s widow make sure she feels loved on Valentine’s Day.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

No doubt Valentine’s Day was super hard for Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant. She had a little help from her friends to help her get through, though.

The five-year death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna just passed on January 26 where Vanessa posted the sweetest memories for her late husband and daughter.

Kobe and Gigi
Kobe and Gigi / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa has been paying homage to Kobe a lot lately posting him celebrating his favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles the last time they won the Super Bowl in 2018 and even wore a sweet Philly fit for Super Bowl LIX. She’s also been dropping a lot of fire Kobe Nike shoes lately like his new Kobe 6 All-Star “Sail” editions, and a Triple Black Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 Colorway kicks.

Now 42, Vanessa posted a tearjerking photo of her and Kobe on Friday for the day of love remembering the good time with the basketball legend. To help her get through the day, good friends Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson sent her some red roses. Vanessa replied with a heart and a “thank you” heart message.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Very sweet of the singer and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man. No doubt, Vanessa appreciated it. Vanessa has previously sent them some pretty sweet gifts as well like over the holidays.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant
Dec. 14, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson receives a present from Vanessa Bryant before facing the Eagles. / @ciara/Instagram
Ciara (left) with Vanessa Bryant (far right)
Ciara (left) with Vanessa Bryant (far right) / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa spent some time on Thursday night for a “Galentine’s” date with daughter Natalia while sitting courtside for the USC Trojans women’s basketball victory over the No. 1 UCLA Bruins where JuJu Watkins wore some Kobes.

Vanessa carries on Kobe’s legacy with Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri 5. Thankfully, she has her kids and really good friends to help her during the toughest days.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News