Ciara, Russell Wilson have awesomely sweet gesture for Vanessa Bryant
No doubt Valentine’s Day was super hard for Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant. She had a little help from her friends to help her get through, though.
The five-year death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna just passed on January 26 where Vanessa posted the sweetest memories for her late husband and daughter.
Vanessa has been paying homage to Kobe a lot lately posting him celebrating his favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles the last time they won the Super Bowl in 2018 and even wore a sweet Philly fit for Super Bowl LIX. She’s also been dropping a lot of fire Kobe Nike shoes lately like his new Kobe 6 All-Star “Sail” editions, and a Triple Black Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 Colorway kicks.
Now 42, Vanessa posted a tearjerking photo of her and Kobe on Friday for the day of love remembering the good time with the basketball legend. To help her get through the day, good friends Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson sent her some red roses. Vanessa replied with a heart and a “thank you” heart message.
Very sweet of the singer and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man. No doubt, Vanessa appreciated it. Vanessa has previously sent them some pretty sweet gifts as well like over the holidays.
Vanessa spent some time on Thursday night for a “Galentine’s” date with daughter Natalia while sitting courtside for the USC Trojans women’s basketball victory over the No. 1 UCLA Bruins where JuJu Watkins wore some Kobes.
Vanessa carries on Kobe’s legacy with Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri 5. Thankfully, she has her kids and really good friends to help her during the toughest days.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots