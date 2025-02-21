Lakers HC JJ Redick has cringy LeBron James 'billionaire' praise after 40-point game
It's almost as if LeBron James cares about his reputation.
After getting universally destroyed for pulling out at the last minute for the NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament debacle, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was a on mission to prove his haters wrong.
It didn't start off well with an embarrassing home loss to the Charlotte Hornets, 100-97, but on the tail end of a back-to-back, the 40-year-old Father Time wonder matched his age with 40 points in a 110-102 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Head coach JJ Redick, also 40, was understandably effusive with his praise postgame, but he might have taken it a bit too far, especially given the scrutiny today's NBA stars are under given things like load management. King James' bail out the latest case in point.
"He's a billionaire and he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every freaking record and accolade," Redick gushed. "And the kids will say that I'm glazing him. He's one of the greatest competitors."
For those that are middle-aged like this author, "in the slang world, glazing means to over praise or over compliment someone, to the point of being cringy."
It makes sense Redick would defend LeBron with such lofty praise. And to put up 40 points, while new Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, 25, rests after only 14 points to LeBron's 26, shows that maybe he deserves the glazing adjective on this night.
Alas, that All-Star fail still burns bright. It'll take about a dozen glazed donuts to make it right. Not just one.
You can see the full context here and judge for yourself.
