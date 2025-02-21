The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers HC JJ Redick has cringy LeBron James 'billionaire' praise after 40-point game

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach knew his comment might be cringeworthy, and by the viral reaction, he was right.

Matthew Graham

Feb 20, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket.
Feb 20, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's almost as if LeBron James cares about his reputation.

After getting universally destroyed for pulling out at the last minute for the NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament debacle, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was a on mission to prove his haters wrong.

LeBron James, Bronny James
Feb 20, 2025: LeBron James celebrates with his son Bronny. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It didn't start off well with an embarrassing home loss to the Charlotte Hornets, 100-97, but on the tail end of a back-to-back, the 40-year-old Father Time wonder matched his age with 40 points in a 110-102 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Head coach JJ Redick, also 40, was understandably effusive with his praise postgame, but he might have taken it a bit too far, especially given the scrutiny today's NBA stars are under given things like load management. King James' bail out the latest case in point.

Lebron James Savannah James 2024
Laurent Zabulon via Imago

"He's a billionaire and he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every freaking record and accolade," Redick gushed. "And the kids will say that I'm glazing him. He's one of the greatest competitors."

For those that are middle-aged like this author, "in the slang world, glazing means to over praise or over compliment someone, to the point of being cringy."

LeBron James, Luka Doncic
Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

It makes sense Redick would defend LeBron with such lofty praise. And to put up 40 points, while new Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, 25, rests after only 14 points to LeBron's 26, shows that maybe he deserves the glazing adjective on this night.

Alas, that All-Star fail still burns bright. It'll take about a dozen glazed donuts to make it right. Not just one.

You can see the full context here and judge for yourself.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

