Savannah James sends love to Bronny after first NBA three in Lakers win
Bronny James finally had a breakthrough in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday night, and mom Savannah James was hyped for the moment.
During the Lakers' 122-97 win over the Clippers, Bronny pulled up over 6-foot-10 Drew Eubanks to drain a three-point bucket.
It was Bronny's only basket of the night, but an important one. Bronny hit the first three-pointer of his NBA career, after going 0-9 in his previous attempts.
MORE: LeBron James pens profanity-laced Savannah love note after stunning Luka Doncic trade
Savannah James had a proud mom moment the following day and shared the highlight video on Instagram with a simple response: "Bang bang," Savannah wrote along with the gun emoji.
Savannah previously sent love to Bronny after his breakout game in the NBA G-League with the South Bay Lakers, recording a career-high 16 points in 22 minutes to go with four rebounds, two assists, and a block in the Lakers' win over the San Diego Clippers.
MORE: Savannah James on LeBron-level training with intense pilates
There is nothing like a mother's love.
Whether it's sharing adorable on-court moments with her son Bryce in his final high school season, hugging Bronny after making his Lakers debut, or good old family fun like filming a TikTok dance with Bryce and daughter Zhuri in their Christmas pajamas, Savannah is always her children's No. 1 supporter.
Of course, she's going to show love to LeBron every step of the way, too.
