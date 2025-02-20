LeBron Isn’t Clutch in a Lakers Uniform According to Wild Stat on ‘Get Up’
Is LeBron James clutch? It's a question that has been asked and answered for two decades now as James won multiple titles and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader.
However!
James did miss two three-pointers in the final seconds of a three-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night as the Lakers lost the "Mark Williams revenge game."
Considering the fact that these misses came against one of the worst teams in the league and it was the only game taking place that night, it's a perfect time to revisit the discussion of LeBron’s clutchness, and boy was Get Up ready on Thursday.
ESPN's morning show tweeted a shocking graphic that shows LeBron James is now just 1-for-29 in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter of overtime on game-tying or go-ahead field goal attempts as a Laker. That's a lot of qualifiers, but it's also a lot of missed shots.
Sure, LeBron has provided the Lakers with a number of incredible moments—including the 2020 NBA championship—but is he clutch? In L.A. the answer appears to be no.
Hopefully this reputation doesn't follow him for the entirety of his third decade in the league.