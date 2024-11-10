Lane Kiffin shares heartfelt hug with daughter Landry after Ole Miss win
Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin has been enjoying having his daughter Landry by his side this college football season — and it looks like they may soon have more to look forward to as the Rebs are very much back in the College Football Playoff picture.
Today, the Rebels defeated the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in a 28-10 victory, a signature win for Kiffin after getting scrutinized for early losses, especially at home to the Kentucky Wildcats. Following the game, the two shared a hug on the field in celebration of Ole Miss’ latest feat.
This sweet moment came after Lane shared a photo of Landry at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium ahead of the game, with Landry rocking a red coat and a hat reading “LFG” — an acronym meaning “Let’s F**king Go.” It appears this look, complete with the slightly inappropriate hat, brought some good luck to the Rebels, who are now sitting at 8-2 this season.
With this latest victory, it looks like Landry may already have her plans in order for her birthday next month. Back in September, Landy shared a video on TikTok, in which she tells her dad she would like to go to New York City for her birthday. But she quickly realizes that what she and her dad really want is for the Rebels to go to the playoffs.
Should the Rebels’ season continue to go well, Landry’s (and Lane’s) birthday wishes may soon come true.
