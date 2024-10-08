Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry's awesomely sweet gesture for 100th win
At least this week Lane Kiffin’s daughters weren’t the only bright spot.
The Ole Miss Rebels and coach Kiffin got back on track this past Saturday after a shocking upset the week before. There was something extra special with this win for coach, and daughter Landry Kiffin didn’t let it go by unnoticed.
Kiffin won his 100th college football game with the win over the South Carolina Gamecoacks. He has also coached for the Tennessee Volunteers (2009), USC Trojans (2010-2013), Florida Atlantic Owls (2016-2019), and Ole miss since 2019. His overall record is 100-50.
RELATED: Carson Beck shares smitten Hanna Cavinder couples photo after Georgia game
Landry, 19, who convinced dad to stay at Ole Miss before the season, is a sophomore at the college. She made sure dad wouldn’t forget the Big 1-0-0 with a sweet gesture, and wrote “Your #1 fan. Love - Landry.”
Hopefully the cake tasted as good as it looks.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava Hunt sizzle side-by-side in Chiefs glam fits
Kiffin’s other daughter Presley is a volleyball player at USC. While the daughters have gone viral on social media, son Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class. All three children are from Kiffin’s ex, Layla Kiffin.
Life is good for Lane, 49. He got the win and he’s dating former Rebels cheerleader Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019.
Apparently some people can have their cake and eat it, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots