The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry's awesomely sweet gesture for 100th win

The Ole Miss head coach’s daughter made sure dad wouldn’t forget his big moment.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

At least this week Lane Kiffin’s daughters weren’t the only bright spot.

The Ole Miss Rebels and coach Kiffin got back on track this past Saturday after a shocking upset the week before. There was something extra special with this win for coach, and daughter Landry Kiffin didn’t let it go by unnoticed.

Kiffin won his 100th college football game with the win over the South Carolina Gamecoacks. He has also coached for the Tennessee Volunteers (2009), USC Trojans (2010-2013), Florida Atlantic Owls (2016-2019), and Ole miss since 2019. His overall record is 100-50.

RELATED: Carson Beck shares smitten Hanna Cavinder couples photo after Georgia game

Landry, 19, who convinced dad to stay at Ole Miss before the season, is a sophomore at the college. She made sure dad wouldn’t forget the Big 1-0-0 with a sweet gesture, and wrote “Your #1 fan. Love - Landry.”

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Hopefully the cake tasted as good as it looks.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava Hunt sizzle side-by-side in Chiefs glam fits

Kiffin’s other daughter Presley is a volleyball player at USC. While the daughters have gone viral on social media, son Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class. All three children are from Kiffin’s ex, Layla Kiffin.

Life is good for Lane, 49. He got the win and he’s dating former Rebels cheerleader Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019. 

Apparently some people can have their cake and eat it, too.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife

Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes

Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit

Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game

Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News