Lane Kiffin reacts to Nick Saban's wife suggesting Penn State job for him
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels have a monster top 10 matchup at the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon. ESPN’s College GameDay is in Athens, Georgia, for the matchup. A question was posed to fromer Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban’s wife on the show that certainly caught Lane’s attention with her answer.
While Lane’s team is 5-0 and ranked No. 4 heading into the SEC clash with Georgia, Kiffin was famously the Alabama offensive coordinator from 2014-2016, winning one national championship and then leaving the team to be the head coach for Florida Atlantic University right before Bama played and ended up losing to the Clemson Tigers in the natty.
Saban was even featured on the new ESPN documentary, “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin” talking about Kiffin’s time there. He’s since talked about Kiffin in a very positive light.
On GameDay, Pat MacAfee asked Saban’s wife Terry if for $50M a year he should take the Penn State Nittany Lions open coaching job after they fired James Franklin. She replied, “I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship. But we’re having too much fun, and we wouldn’t want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches. Like Kirby (Smart) and Lane (Kiffin.”
She did say, “I haven’t heard a number yet, Pat.”
Kiffin himself took notice of the comment and reacted with “Thanks Mrs. Terry 😂.”
Nick added, “Mrs. Always Right has spoken,” referring to Terry.
Lane is focused on Georgia, but took the time to respond to Saban’s wife’s comments. Would he leave Ole Miss for Penn State?
