Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks ripped jeans posing with son Knox at HS football game
Lane Kiffin and the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels are on the road Saturday in a monster top 10 matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. His reconciled wife Layla Kiffin stayed behind on Friday night to root on their son Knox Kiffin for his high school football game.
The Rebels head coach is in Athens, Georgia, while 16-year-old Knox had a game back in Oxford, Mississippi. Knox is a class of 2028 quarterback who even caught the attention of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders with his celebration. He also just took a recruiting trip to the LSU Tigers with sister Landry Kiffin and has said he won’t play for his dad.
At the high school game, Layla posted a picture in her ripped jeans fit posing with Knox.
Layla and Knox have been at Lane’s games this season, so they may make the trip on Saturday for the 3:30 pm ET kickoff.
While Layla has turned heads like in her all-white fit for the home Ole Miss opener, on the big game day vs. LSU she rocked an Oxford High Chargers jersey first with Landry.
She also loves to post Knox with his football games.
There’s no reported score as of this writing on Knox’s game. It’s certainly a big football weekend in the Kiffin household.
