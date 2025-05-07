Las Vegas Aces MVP A'ja Wilson does epic pregame tunnel dance with teammates
A'ja Wilson capped off her career-defining day with the perfect tunnel dance.
After selling out her signature Nike A'One kicks in less than five minutes that morning with a sweet note thanking fans, it was time to celebrate with a baller arrival in a stunning fit and and an even better groove for the three-time WNBA MVP with her Las Vegas Aces teammates before a preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury.
The two-time WNBA champion is not shy about showing off her dance moves, whether it's at WNBA All-Star weekend parties or when she surprises ecstatic youth basketball campers with a dance-off.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson crushes boyfriend Bam Adebayo for calling out her bold Las Vegas Aces fit
Just like her silky smooth game as arguably the best basketball player in the world, Wilson, 28, just makes it all look so effortless and natural.
"Of course she gotta lead the tunnel dance 💅✨," read the caption for the Aces' Instagram post.
RELATED: Jaguars' Travis Hunter gets epic Jennifer Hudson tunnel intro from team
No offense to "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which has turned tunnel grooves for guests into a social media viral sensation, it was the WNBA that made it a cottage industry, bringing more exposure to the league.
The Aces, Wilson, Nike, along with other sponsors also turned an otherwise mundane preseason game into a marquee event given the two-time Olympic gold medalist had dropped her Nike signature line shoe.
Stellar pregame look. Check.
NBA star boyfriend Bam Adebayo and her legendary South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley courtside, both wearing the A'Ones of course. Check.
Epic pregame tunnel dance. Check.
