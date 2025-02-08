Bam Adebayo rocks A'ja Wilson's signature Nike sneaker for Heat game
A'ja Wilson's favorite Olympian Bam Adebayo returns to the court on Friday night as the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay Center in New York. Miami is breaking out its fan-favorite Miami Vice uniforms, and Adebayo had the perfect sneaker to pair with the look.
Before the game, Adebayo was sitting courtside and showed off his choice of footwear for the night which was none other than A'ja Wilson's soon-to-be-released Nike A'One signature sneaker.
The "Pink Aura" colorway goes perfectly with the Miami Vice unis.
MORE: A'ja Wilson swoons over Bam Adebayo relationship with Beyonce lyric
The official Heat X account shared a look of Adebayo rocking the sneakers with the caption, "Bam's shoe game is A'One."
A'ja Wilson and Adebayo hard launched their relationship when the NBA big man pulled up to Columbia, South Carolina to watch her jersey retirement ceremony in a matching pinstripe suit.
MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony
You love to see a supportive boyfriend.
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, rumors were reignited when the basketball stars shared their own unique handshakes.
The couple was previously trolled by the likes of NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and a preseason graphic from Bleacher Report. Even the Miami Heat trolled them.
But now everyone can finally relax as the couple has left no doubt where they stand.
