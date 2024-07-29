Hilarious NSFW Deadpool kicks for Wrexham's Paul Mullin (PHOTO)
It was a great weekend for Ryan Reynolds as “Deadpool & Wolverine” grossed $444 million worldwide. (It was also a little bittersweet that Wrexham AFC beat his hometown Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 in a club friendly.)
So leave it to the A-list actor, social media superstar, and billionaire businessman to keep Deadpool in the headlines with Wrexham’s prolific scorer Paul Mullin as the team prepares for its eagerly anticipated upcoming season in Football League One.
And if there’s a dig at Hugh Jackman and Wolverine to be had, even better.
“F*** THE WOLVIE!” is fantastic, but our favorite part has to be the “LFG” on the soccer cleat’s right tongue. Maybe it was was destiny that Reynolds would be co-owner of Wrexham with Rob McElhenney given Deadpool’s black and red superhero color scheme are the same primary colors for Wrexham.
In a one, two marketing puncher’s combo, Reynolds also revealed the fantastic Wrexham superhero fit sported by Mullin for his “Deadpool & Wolverine” cameo.
Wrexham’s fairytale ride continues, and now bada** Deadpool fit and cleats can be added to the list. Maybe that dream of making it to the Premier League isn’t so far-fetched after all.
