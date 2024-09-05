Livvy Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes proves he’s no Steph Curry (VIDEO)
Paul Skenes is having a rookie year to remember. The Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA on the season, and more importantly he’s winning at life: Skenes is dating viral sensation and star LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
While Skenes may not be the most famous person in Dunne’s phone, he gets to take her on private jet trips, walk red carpets with her by his side, have her dress up and imitate him as a pitcher, and have his No. 1 fan root for him and console him when the Pirates blow a big lead.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne jokes about her jet-setting lifestyle in epic video post
Skenes and Dunne have been together since Skenes played at LSU. Now, they are quite the power couple in sports.
While we know Skenes is a great ballplayer on the diamond, video surfaced of him running the famous Yak Guantlet and let’s just say maybe he should just stick to baseball.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne glams up in elegant black dress for ‘The Money Game’ premiere
In fairness, he did crush that hit and it looks like he has a cannon throwing a football. When it comes to the hardwood, however, his hoops game is certainly lacking. He’s definitely no Steph Curry, and fans had all kinds of jokes after watching the video.
Who cares what your jump shot looks when this is your life:
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return