LeBron James’ hat golfing sparks speculation of big Lakers trade to one team
LeBron James was back in Ohio getting his golf on July 4th, but while his swing was getting a lot of attention on social media, his hat did as well.
The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar will be going into his 23rd season of his storied car. He raised a lot of eyebrows though and angered Lakers fans when he exercised his $52.6 million player option to remain with in Los Angeles for the 2025-26 season because it didn’t leave as much room to build onto the roster (although they got DeAndre Ayton).
The Lakers still have Luka Doncic after a stunning midseason trade with the Dallas Mavericks teamed him up with James, but the two didn’t make it out of the first round. While Doncic is spending his summer looking like a new man super skinny, LeBron was seen out on the golf course where he crushed a golf ball.
While that went viral, a selfie of him with the hat “Welcome Home” that he wore on the course also raised speculation he may not be happy in Los Angeles.
He was also seen at a Cleveland Cavaliers practice.
There’s no indication LeBron wants to leave LA. He’s almost ready to retire and he’s rebuilding his $30M mansion there. His son Bronny is on the Lakers as well. He even said on X referring to Cleveland, “I live here still and train every summer.”
But, there’s always a “what if” with him as seen by the famous Miami Heat decision on July 8 of 2010, and then the decision to return to Cleveland on July 11 2014, and then on July 9, 2018, when he left for the Lakers.
You never know. Look what a hat can do to the internet: Cavs fans can hope.
