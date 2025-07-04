LeBron James’ hat golfing sparks speculation of big Lakers trade to one team

The LeSubliminal messages:



- Rich Paul releases a cryptic statement about LA



- LeBron wears a 'Welcome Home' hat in Akron



- LeBron reposts Allie Clifton wearing his CLE jersey with the caption 'proper attire 🙏'



- LeBron is seen in the Cavs' practice facility



All in a week pic.twitter.com/7WrXXWvtkE