LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bryce almost as tall as 6-foot-9 dad side-by-side
The youngest son of LeBron James and wife Savannah just turned 18 on Saturday and got some adorable birthday wishes from mom and dad where one photo revealed just how tall Bryce James has gotten.
Bryce just finished his senior year of high school where he helped Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth win a California state championship where mom and dad took a proud photo afterward with him, and dad was going crazy like he won the NBA title.
RELATED: LeBron James’ wife Savannah reveals son Bryce’s embarrassing nickname
He’s headed to be an Arizona Wildcats player next season after graduating, but not before he hit up his senior prom in style with an unreal gift for his Los Angeles Lakers superstar dad.
Savannah posted the cutest picture of a young Bryce for his big birthday and wrote, “18 is CRAAAAAAZZYY!! 🥹🥹Happiest Birthday Bryce Maximus!! 🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈.”
Dad would repost the picture and post, “HBD TWIN!!!! 🤎🤎🤎🤎.”
RELATED: LeBron James’ son Bryce reveals giant new tattoo
He’d also drop one of his 6-foot-6 son almost catching up to his 6-foot-9 dad in another great family picture.
At 18, Bryce still might have some growing. He’s definitely got the basketball genes in him as we’ve seen brother Bronny at 6–foot-3 make it to the league with dad on the Lakers.
He’s certainly standing tall today. Happy birthday to Bryce James.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities