LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bryce almost as tall as 6-foot-9 dad side-by-side

LeBron and wife Savannah post some amazing family photos and messages to celebrate their tallest son’s big 18th birthday.

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School.
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The youngest son of LeBron James and wife Savannah just turned 18 on Saturday and got some adorable birthday wishes from mom and dad where one photo revealed just how tall Bryce James has gotten.

Bryce just finished his senior year of high school where he helped Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth win a California state championship where mom and dad took a proud photo afterward with him, and dad was going crazy like he won the NBA title.

Bronny James, Zhuri James, and Bryce James
Bronny James, Zhuri James, and Bryce James / Savannah James/Instagram

He’s headed to be an Arizona Wildcats player next season after graduating, but not before he hit up his senior prom in style with an unreal gift for his Los Angeles Lakers superstar dad.

Savannah posted the cutest picture of a young Bryce for his big birthday and wrote, “18 is CRAAAAAAZZYY!! 🥹🥹Happiest Birthday Bryce Maximus!! 🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈.”

Dad would repost the picture and post, “HBD TWIN!!!! 🤎🤎🤎🤎.”

Bryce James
LeBron James/Instagram

He’d also drop one of his 6-foot-6 son almost catching up to his 6-foot-9 dad in another great family picture.

Savannah, Bryce, LeBron
LeBron James/Instagram

At 18, Bryce still might have some growing. He’s definitely got the basketball genes in him as we’ve seen brother Bronny at 6–foot-3 make it to the league with dad on the Lakers.

He’s certainly standing tall today. Happy birthday to Bryce James.

Bryce and Lebron
Sierra Canyon/Instagram

