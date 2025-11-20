LeBron James reveals realizing Shohei Ohtani's greatness in group chat with friends
LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players to ever play. He’s not even the best athlete in Los Angeles with that honor going to Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Lakers star revealed when he was blown away by the Los Angeles Dodgers MVP’s greatness this postseason.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and four-time NBA champion LeBron is always in the debate of himself vs. Michael Jordan. There’s no one to compare to Ohtani and what he’s doing in baseball.
LeBron,40, has four regular-season MVP awards — the same amount Ohtani, 31, now has with his two with the Los Angeles Angels and now back-to-back with the Dodgers.
On his “Mind The Game” podcast with Steve Nash and guest Stephen Curry, LeBron talked about how unbelievable Ohtani’s Game 4 of the NLCS was when he not only pitched six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts on the mound, but went 3-for-3 with three home runs vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. He talked about having a group text with friends during the unbelievable game.
It wasn’t just LeBron either, everyone everywhere was talking about that performance:
LeBron and his wife Savannah did watch Ohtani at Game 4 of the World Series where she turned heads in a non-Dodgers jersey.
To impress someone like LeBron with an athletic feat is quite the feat in itself. Ohtani is that dude and will rule LA for a long time. LeBron can sit back and watch greatness.
