LeBron’s wife Savannah turns heads in non-Dodgers jersey for World Series date night

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his wife show up to Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.

Matt Ryan

Savannah and LeBron James
Savannah and LeBron James / IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The celebrities were out for Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Among them was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his wife Savannah James.

The 40-year-old James is still sitting out for the Lakers with sciatica in his back until sometime in November when he will officially begin his 23rd NBA season. While he hasn’t donned the Lakers jersey yet, he just repped his son Bryce James’ Arizona Wildcats jersey at a game.

LeBron Jame
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James poses in the Arizona Wildcats jersey of his son Bryce James (6) during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The big Cleveland Guardians fan took time to also represent the Dodgers and LA with Savannah, 39, on the night Shohei Ohtani took the mound. The couple was seen in their fits including Dodgers hats arriving. It was Savannah’s non-Dodgers jersey that stood out, however.

Here’s more of the look as they arrived:

The brand she rocked is a Martine Rose oversized football top which retails for about $300.

Savannah is always fashionable like her amazing loom for the 2025 Met Gal and this jersey she also rocked.

Savannah James
Savannah James/Instagram

LeBron and Savannah have been together since high school and married in 2013. They have sons Bronny, 21, and Bryce, 18, and daughter Zhuri, 10. LeBron recently opened up about his fear of losing Savannah as his wife.

They looked good together at the World Series. Unfortunately for the Dodgers they weren’t good luck as Ohtani and the team lost 6-2 to the Blue Jays and the series is all even at 2-2.

Will the LA sports power couple be back for the crucial Game 5 Wednesday night?

Savannah and LeBro
David Banks-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

