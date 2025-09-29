Lewis Hamilton pens heartbreaking note on beloved dog Roscoe after passing away
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton broke some tragic news on Monday. The Ferrari star took to social media to share that his beloved dog Roscoe, an English Bulldog he adopted in 2013, died after spending four days in a coma on life support.
Hamilton brought Roscoe to the vet hospital last week with pneumonia as the dog had trouble breathing. The vets sedated him but the pup's heart stopped beating.
They were able to bring his heartbeat back but Hamilton shared that if he wouldn't wake up from his coma, he would have to make the gut-wrenching decision to put him down. The F1 driver wrote in a touching note on social media that it was the "hardest decision of his life."
"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe," Hamilton wrote on Instagram. "He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend."
"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together," Hamilton continued. "Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.
"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."
Fans were quick to respond to Hamilton's heart-breaking news. They posted their favorite photos of Roscoe and the F1 driver together, as well as some famous pics of the K9 in the F1 paddocks acting like one of the driver's team members.
As Roscoe's health issues took a turn for the worst, Hamilton pull out of an appearance with the Scuderia at a Pirelli tire test at Mugello last week to be by his side. The bout of pneumonia was Roscoe's second of the year. He was previously ill in April, but made a quick recovery with the aid of antibiotics and even acupuncture.
